Alexander, Ralphiel EAST GREENBUSH Ralphiel Alexander, born in Hiwannee, Miss. and relocated to Albany, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2020. He leaves to cherish in his memory, his children, Andre Alexander (Laverne), Tammy Alexander, Tyrone Alexander (Trina), Deshawn Alexander, Marcus Alexander, and a whole host of family and friends. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. Service begins at 11 a.m. at the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home. Interment in Graceland Cemetery.