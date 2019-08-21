|
|
Odell, Randall E. COHOES Randall E. Odell, 74, formerly of Roosevelt Boulevard died peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Braun Odell; and brother of the late Barbara Kennedy. Randy lived in Cohoes for most of his life and was veteran of the U.S. Army. Thereafter, he worked for many years as a research analyst for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Agriculture and Markets in Albany until his retirement in 2000. In his spare time, he loved to go camping and fishing. He also enjoyed computer programming and working with his cameras. Randy will always be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit. Randy is survived by his loving companion of 45 years, Rose Mary Sleasman and by her daughter, Sherry Morrison both of Cohoes; by his brother-in-law, Robert Kennedy of Clifton Park; by his grandchildren, Maille Maloney of Cohoes, Corey Caswell of Halfmoon and Alyssandria Lisboa of Cohoes; and by his great-granddaughter, Maisie Adams. He is also survived by his nephews as well as his extended family to whom he was very close. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home 105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes. Interment will follow with military honors in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 21, 2019