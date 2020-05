Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Raoul's life story with friends and family

Share Raoul's life story with friends and family









Waters, Raoul J. CAMBRIDGE Raoul J. Waters died at his daughter's home in Goffstown, N.H. on May 2, 2020. Burial will be in the Stump Church Cemetery in North Cambridge. For more information visit gariepyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store