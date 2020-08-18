Panico, Raphael E. RAVENA Raphael Edna Panico, born on January 8, 1935, passed away at Evergreen Commons Nursing Home on August 15, 2020, after a short illness. Raphael was predeceased by her parents, Madeline and Dominick Panico; a sister, Mary Louise Derocher; and a brother, Dr. Victor Panico.Raphael is survived by her sister, Frances Panico of Ogdensburg; nieces and nephews, John and Cheryl Derocher, Madeline Cavanagh, Brenda and Danny Wheeler, James Derocher, Evelyn Derocher, Karen Panico and Martin Gibb, Greg Panico, Elise Mattice, Elizabeth and Michael Bouchard, and David and Rachael Mattice. Rae never forgot to send a birthday card every year to all her nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Each newborn received a hand crocheted blanket made lovingly by Rae. She enjoyed crocheting, attending dinners and bingo at the Senior Center, shopping, visiting with friends and singing with St. Patrick's Church Choir. Raphael was also a volunteer at St. Patrick's Thrift Shop. Raphael treasured her many friends who were so kind to her. Special thank you to choir director John Vasto, Father Scott VanDerveer and her cousins, Peter and Sally Foronda, who took such loving care of Raphael. Raphael's funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, in the Church of St. Patrick, Ravena with attendance limited to 60 people. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans. Contributions in memory of Raphael to The Church of St. Patrick, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143, Senior Projects of Ravena, 9 Bruno Blvd., Ravena, NY, 12143 or the Ravena Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 144, Ravena, NY, 12143 would be appreciated.