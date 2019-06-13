Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rashmi M. Patel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patel, Rashmi M. GUILDERLAND Rashmi M. Patel passed away at home on June 11, 2019, at the age of 71 years while surrounded by his loving family and friends. Rashmi was born in Eldoret, Kenya on October 17, 1947. Rashmi lived all over the world during the course of his life, from Kenya to India to London and then finally to the United States. He enjoyed spending his time working and traveling, living happily and enjoying his time with his wonderful family. Rashmi was loved by his large extended family in Long Island and Albany as well as countless cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends around the world. He spent many happy hours relaxing with his faithful canine companion Ziggy. Rashmi is survived by his family: his wonderful wife of 47 years, Nalini Patel; his devoted daughter Rupal Patel; and adored granddaughter Amee. He was predeceased by his parents, Muljibhai and Sushilaben Patel; as well as his brother Ashwin. Rashmi is also survived by his sister-in-law Asmita; brother Girish (Shakila); and sister Kiran (Naresh). The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, in the Gardner Earl Memorial Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery, 186 Oakwood Ave., Troy. For online condolences, please visit







Patel, Rashmi M. GUILDERLAND Rashmi M. Patel passed away at home on June 11, 2019, at the age of 71 years while surrounded by his loving family and friends. Rashmi was born in Eldoret, Kenya on October 17, 1947. Rashmi lived all over the world during the course of his life, from Kenya to India to London and then finally to the United States. He enjoyed spending his time working and traveling, living happily and enjoying his time with his wonderful family. Rashmi was loved by his large extended family in Long Island and Albany as well as countless cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends around the world. He spent many happy hours relaxing with his faithful canine companion Ziggy. Rashmi is survived by his family: his wonderful wife of 47 years, Nalini Patel; his devoted daughter Rupal Patel; and adored granddaughter Amee. He was predeceased by his parents, Muljibhai and Sushilaben Patel; as well as his brother Ashwin. Rashmi is also survived by his sister-in-law Asmita; brother Girish (Shakila); and sister Kiran (Naresh). The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, in the Gardner Earl Memorial Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery, 186 Oakwood Ave., Troy. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close