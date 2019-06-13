Patel, Rashmi M. GUILDERLAND Rashmi M. Patel passed away at home on June 11, 2019, at the age of 71 years while surrounded by his loving family and friends. Rashmi was born in Eldoret, Kenya on October 17, 1947. Rashmi lived all over the world during the course of his life, from Kenya to India to London and then finally to the United States. He enjoyed spending his time working and traveling, living happily and enjoying his time with his wonderful family. Rashmi was loved by his large extended family in Long Island and Albany as well as countless cousins, nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends around the world. He spent many happy hours relaxing with his faithful canine companion Ziggy. Rashmi is survived by his family: his wonderful wife of 47 years, Nalini Patel; his devoted daughter Rupal Patel; and adored granddaughter Amee. He was predeceased by his parents, Muljibhai and Sushilaben Patel; as well as his brother Ashwin. Rashmi is also survived by his sister-in-law Asmita; brother Girish (Shakila); and sister Kiran (Naresh). The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 14, in the Gardner Earl Memorial Chapel at Oakwood Cemetery, 186 Oakwood Ave., Troy. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 13, 2019