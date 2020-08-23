1/
Raul Rodriguez
Rodriguez, Raul ALBANY Raul Rodriguez, 48 of Albany, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Raul lived at the Northgate Residence at the Center for Disability Services for past 25 years. He will be remembered for his wonderful smile, his shy personality, and his strength to overcome so many obstacles that life had in store for him. He touched the hearts and lives of all of those that knew him. Raul will be greatly missed by his housemates, the staff at his Northgate Residence, his Smith Center Day Hab staff, and by his special guardian, Mary McGaffin. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 26, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Marra Funeral Home, 246 Remsen St., Cohoes. Masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Interment will immediately follow the service in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 40 Middletown Rd, Waterford.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marra Funeral Home
246 Remsen St
Cohoes, NY 12047
(518) 237-0206
