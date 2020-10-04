Mull, Ray Charles GLENMONT Ray Charles Mull, 72, lost his nearly three-year battle with Mantel Cell Lymphoma at home, surrounded by his family, on September 29, 2020. Ray was the husband of Margaret "Peggy" Thompson Mull for over 50 years. He was the son of the late Raymond and Angela (DelGiacco) Mull. Ray graduated from Guilderland Central High School and SUNY Albany with a B.A. in history and art history. Ray was a member of the National Guard ('69-'75) and a longtime member of Delmar Presbyterian Church. He retired from the N.Y.S. Office of Temporary & Disability Assistance where he provided computer programming and tech support for 36 years. After retiring, he worked part-time for Delmar Presbyterian Church as building caretaker and "Jack-of-all trades." He was an avid reader with a lifelong interest in Civil War history and also enjoyed volunteering at Bethlehem Public Library, where he tutored computer basics. Ray and Peggy enjoyed traveling, camping, and time with family. Ray, aka "Poppy" to his four grandsons, was a constant presence in their lives. He spent many hours attending school activities and cheering at their hockey, soccer, tennis and basketball games and was lways up for the next roller coaster ride. He loved them dearly, was so very proud of their accomplishments and will continue to watch over all the family in spirit. Survivors include his son, Kevin Mull; daughter Tracie (Mull) Pelton, her husband, Jason and sons, Jarrett, Ryan, Jacob, and Troy Pelton; sister Lesley (Mull) DeVre; half-sister Barbara Wise and late half-brother, Richard Mull; brothers-in-law, William (Linda) Thompson, and Robert (Pat) Thompson, and many nieces, nephews, and their families. A private service is being held for the family and interment will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Ray's name to the Wildwood Foundation, supporting people with developmental disabilities at wildwood.edu/index.php/foundation
or 2995C Curry Road Extension, Schenectady, NY, 12303 or the Delmar Presbyterian Church, 585 Delaware Ave, Delmar, NY, 12054 or www.delmarpres.org
. applebeefuneralhome.com