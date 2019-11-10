Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Fredendall Funeral Home
199 Main Street
Altamont, NY 12009
(518) 861-6611
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Rock Road Chapel
96 Rock Road
Berne, NY
View Map
Ray M. Porter


1953 - 2019
Ray M. Porter Obituary
Porter, Ray M. BERNE Ray M. Porter, 66, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born on October 25, 1953, in Middlesex, England to Mace and Maureen (nee Roehorn) Porter. Ray was a graduate of Berne- Knox High School in 1971. He was employed by General Electric Company as a steamfitter. He was a member of the Rock Road Chapel. He is survived by his father Mace E. Porter; his sister Tina Bouton and several cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Debra Lee Blodgett; his mother Maureen; and his brother-in-law Clifford Bouton. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at 11 a.m. in the Rock Road Chapel, 96 Rock Road, Berne. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Berne.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2019
