Porter, Ray M. BERNE Ray M. Porter, 66, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born on October 25, 1953, in Middlesex, England to Mace and Maureen (nee Roehorn) Porter. Ray was a graduate of Berne- Knox High School in 1971. He was employed by General Electric Company as a steamfitter. He was a member of the Rock Road Chapel. He is survived by his father Mace E. Porter; his sister Tina Bouton and several cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Debra Lee Blodgett; his mother Maureen; and his brother-in-law Clifford Bouton. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at 11 a.m. in the Rock Road Chapel, 96 Rock Road, Berne. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Berne.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2019