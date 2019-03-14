Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Swart, Raymond A. Jr. DEFREESTVILLE Raymond A. Swart Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a courageous battle with pancreatitis and sepsis. Born in Troy, he was the son of Raymond A. and Mary C. (Michalski) Swart Sr. Ray was chief of operations for Waterford Rescue Squad and had been working for WRS since 1995. He was a devoted volunteer, he joined the Defreestville Fire Department at age 16 and rose through the ranks and was fire chief from 2008 to 2014. Ray was also a life member with over 30 years of service to his community and the Defreestville Fire Department. He served on many committees throughout his service at DFD but was most proud of being on the Building Committee for the new Defreestville Fire Station. He was also a member with the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs. Ray is survived by his devoted wife Rebecca (Yetto) Swart (together 27 years); his loving children, Kyle (ten) and Ryan (six); his siblings, Cathy (Michael) LeMay, Michele (Tom) Darling, Allan (Selena Lozo) Swart and Michael ( Keri Bushey) Swart; his mother-in-law Bonny (James) Mounteer. He is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the W. J. Lyons Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave. Rensselaer on Saturday, March 16, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Pawling and Spring Avenues, Troy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment will follow the Mass in the Bloomingrove Cemetery, Defreestville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Defreestville Fire Dept. 350 North Greenbush Rd., Troy, NY, 12180, or Waterford Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 249, Waterford, NY, 12188.







Swart, Raymond A. Jr. DEFREESTVILLE Raymond A. Swart Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a courageous battle with pancreatitis and sepsis. Born in Troy, he was the son of Raymond A. and Mary C. (Michalski) Swart Sr. Ray was chief of operations for Waterford Rescue Squad and had been working for WRS since 1995. He was a devoted volunteer, he joined the Defreestville Fire Department at age 16 and rose through the ranks and was fire chief from 2008 to 2014. Ray was also a life member with over 30 years of service to his community and the Defreestville Fire Department. He served on many committees throughout his service at DFD but was most proud of being on the Building Committee for the new Defreestville Fire Station. He was also a member with the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs. Ray is survived by his devoted wife Rebecca (Yetto) Swart (together 27 years); his loving children, Kyle (ten) and Ryan (six); his siblings, Cathy (Michael) LeMay, Michele (Tom) Darling, Allan (Selena Lozo) Swart and Michael ( Keri Bushey) Swart; his mother-in-law Bonny (James) Mounteer. He is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the W. J. Lyons Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave. Rensselaer on Saturday, March 16, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Pawling and Spring Avenues, Troy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment will follow the Mass in the Bloomingrove Cemetery, Defreestville. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Defreestville Fire Dept. 350 North Greenbush Rd., Troy, NY, 12180, or Waterford Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 249, Waterford, NY, 12188. Funeral Home W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home

1700 Washington Ave

Rensselaer , NY 12144

(518) 286-3400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close