Swart, Raymond Allan Sr. TROY Raymond Allan Swart Sr., 74, of Troy passed away on Saturday May 11, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Raymond was a lifelong resident of Troy; he was the son of the late Alfred and Marion Kennedy Swart and the loving husband of 52 years to Mary C. Michalski Swart. He was the owner and operator of Swart's Autobody Shop in Troy for over 40 years. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by his children, Cathy (Mike) LeMay, Michele (Tom) Darling, Allan (Selena) Swart, Michael (Keri) Swart; and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Swart. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashley, Nicolette, Hallie, Kyle, AJ, Ryan, Mia and Mikey; as well as his step-grandchildren, Stasia, Sena, Logan, Briahna, Chloe, Kelsie; and one sister, Marion Houser. Raymond was predeceased by his eldest son, Raymond Swart Jr. who passed away on March 10, 2019; and his siblings, Alfred Swart, Barbara Duncan, Patricia Fulgan, Edward Swart and Alice Miles. Funeral procession will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning from the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy, to Sacred Heart Church where at 10:30 a.m., a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 4 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 13, 2019