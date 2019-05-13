Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Send Flowers Obituary

Swart, Raymond Allan Sr. TROY Raymond Allan Swart Sr., 74, of Troy passed away on Saturday May 11, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Raymond was a lifelong resident of Troy; he was the son of the late Alfred and Marion Kennedy Swart and the loving husband of 52 years to Mary C. Michalski Swart. He was the owner and operator of Swart's Autobody Shop in Troy for over 40 years. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by his children, Cathy (Mike) LeMay, Michele (Tom) Darling, Allan (Selena) Swart, Michael (Keri) Swart; and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Swart. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashley, Nicolette, Hallie, Kyle, AJ, Ryan, Mia and Mikey; as well as his step-grandchildren, Stasia, Sena, Logan, Briahna, Chloe, Kelsie; and one sister, Marion Houser. Raymond was predeceased by his eldest son, Raymond Swart Jr. who passed away on March 10, 2019; and his siblings, Alfred Swart, Barbara Duncan, Patricia Fulgan, Edward Swart and Alice Miles. Funeral procession will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning from the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy, to Sacred Heart Church where at 10:30 a.m., a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 4 7 p.m. at the funeral home.







Swart, Raymond Allan Sr. TROY Raymond Allan Swart Sr., 74, of Troy passed away on Saturday May 11, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Raymond was a lifelong resident of Troy; he was the son of the late Alfred and Marion Kennedy Swart and the loving husband of 52 years to Mary C. Michalski Swart. He was the owner and operator of Swart's Autobody Shop in Troy for over 40 years. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by his children, Cathy (Mike) LeMay, Michele (Tom) Darling, Allan (Selena) Swart, Michael (Keri) Swart; and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Swart. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ashley, Nicolette, Hallie, Kyle, AJ, Ryan, Mia and Mikey; as well as his step-grandchildren, Stasia, Sena, Logan, Briahna, Chloe, Kelsie; and one sister, Marion Houser. Raymond was predeceased by his eldest son, Raymond Swart Jr. who passed away on March 10, 2019; and his siblings, Alfred Swart, Barbara Duncan, Patricia Fulgan, Edward Swart and Alice Miles. Funeral procession will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning from the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy, to Sacred Heart Church where at 10:30 a.m., a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy. Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 4 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Published in Albany Times Union on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close