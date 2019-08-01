Guest Book View Sign Service Information Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home 407 Bay Road Queensbury , NY 12804 (518)-792-2067 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home 407 Bay Road Queensbury , NY 12804 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Butler, Raymond BOLTON LANDING Raymond "Barry" Butler, 77 of Bolton Landing and Nokomis, Fla. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home in Bolton Landing, surrounded by his loving family. Barry, born on May 18, 1942, was the son of the late John "Jack" and Elizabeth "Betty" Butler and was the oldest of their six children. Barry's family moved from Albany when he was a young boy to Saratoga Springs. He attended school at St. Clement's Elementary School and St. Peter's High School where he played varsity basketball and fully developed his love of sports. Following his graduation from high school, Barry attended Norwich University, in the Corps of Cadets, where he made many lifelong friends and to this day was so proud and excited to participate in the many Norwich alumni gatherings. Barry was recently surprised to learn that his granddaughter, Sarah L. Glidden, would follow in her grandfather's footsteps and attend Norwich University in the Corps of Cadets! What a proud and happy moment that was for "Papooh" Butler! Barry enjoyed a successful career as a project manager and brought special managerial and people skills to the companies where he worked. Following his retirement, he worked as an independent representative with Nextel Phones and enjoyed interacting with people in a variety of industries and businesses. Barry embraced life to the fullest and had many passions and experienced multiple adventures throughout his life. Family was far and above his first passion, followed by his love of skiing, sailing and golf. During the winter months, he was at one time, the director of Ski Patrol at Sugarbush Mountain. At another time, he was a professional ski instructor at Gore Mountain, teaching the beauty and grace of skiing. He had a special place in his heart for the waters of Lake George and spent countless summers on the lake, sailboat racing, camping on the islands with his daughters Debra and Jaime and sailing his beloved "Tomato" with great skill and expertise! With the passage of time, Barry moved on from skiing and sailing to the game of golf. Like all things that Barry pursued, he went after golf with energy, passion and persistence. There were very few days in the spring and summer when you didn't see Barry at the Glens Falls Country Club, tirelessly working to refine and improve his game. Barry and his wife Sandy are also members at the Lake George Club where Barry served on the Board of Directors and the membership committee. He was recently recognized by the Board of Directors for his dedication, commitment and contributions. Barry was a people person who greeted everyone with a smile, and engaged them in such a way that he made each person he knew and met feel very unique and special. He was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher and coach and an inspiration to all for his positive attitude and spirit. His passing will leave a substantial void in the lives of his friends and family. Barry was predeceased by his father, John "Jack" Butler and his mother Elizabeth "Betty" Butler; his brother Terence Butler; and his stepdaughter Kimberly Ann DeVivo. Barry's survivors include his wife, Sandra G. Butler; his daughters, Debra L. (Stephen E.) Glidden, and Jaime L. Butler Binley; his granddaughter Sarah L. Glidden, and his grandson Luke E. Glidden; his stepdaughter Maria K.(Thomas) Pyfer and his step-granddaughter, Adrianna K Pyfer; his stepson Patrick F. DeVivo; his sister Barbara (Stephen) Rothe, his brother John (Janet) Butler, his sister Deborah J Mclaughlin, and his brother Timothy (Karen) Butler; his first wife and the mother of his children Louise S. Butler; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd, Queensbury on Saturday, August 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice at 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY, 12801. To offer condolences or share memories, please go to







