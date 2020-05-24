Buck, Raymond C. WATERVLIET Raymond C. Buck, 86, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, May 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Watervliet, he was the son of the late Martin and Mary (Gillette) Buck.Ray proudly served in The United States Marine Corps. during the Korean War. After returning from the war, he went on to work as a machinist for General Electric in Schenectady for more than 30 years until his retirement in 1992. Ray enjoyed camping, bowling, golfing and traveling with his family. Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Harriet (Sinovoy) Buck; his daughters, Marcina (Edward) Jannicelli and Susan Provenzano; his grandsons, Thomas Jannicelli and Dominick (Brooke) Provenzano; his great-grandson, Connor Jannicelli; his nephew, Michael (Marilyn) Foy; and his niece, Mary Lou (Phil) Alther. Ray was predeceased by his sister, Ruth (Michael) Valente; and his sisters-in-law, Mae (George) Foy and Gertrude Sinovoy. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all the 7th Avenue neighbors for always keeping an eye on Ray and lending a helping hand when needed. Funeral services for Raymond will be private to the family due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Those wishing to remember Ray in a special way can make memorial contributions in his name to, The Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit Parkerbrosmemorial.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.