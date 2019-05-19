Ferguson, Raymond D. OCALA, Fla. Raymond Ferguson, 74 of Ocala, Fla., previously from Latham, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Estelle House, Ocala, Fla., with his wife by his side. Ray is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judith Ferguson. He also leaves behind his brother and sister-in-laws, William (Laurie) Crogan of Argyle, N.Y., James (Sally) Newton of Schenectady, N.Y.; and two nieces and one nephew. Ray served in the U.S. Army with a tour of duty in Vietnam from 1967-1970, and to this day was always found to be proudly wearing his Vietnam War Veteran's hat. He was a lifetime member of the Chandler VFW in Florida. He worked as a mechanic at the North Colonie Transportation Department prior to his retirement in 2003. In the past, Ray enjoyed both working on stock cars and racing. He also had a great time being involved with tractor pulling with his brother-in-law Bill (The Animal & Foolish Flyer). At any time you could always find Ray out-and-about chatting with friends and neighbors. There will be no calling hours and Interment will be at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019