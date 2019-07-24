Howell, Raymond D. NASSAU Raymond D. Howell, 70 of Nassau, passed away on July 23, 2019, at his home. Ray retired from G.E. Plastics in 2010 after 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking and tinkering in his garage as well as traveling to Cape Cod to spend time on the beach. Ray was predeceased by his wife Holly Howell. He is survived by his daughters, Heather (Tim) Phelan and Crystal Howell; and his grandchildren, Emma Phelan and Allison Bradford. A funeral service will be held at the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau on Thursday at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to call prior to the service from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 24, 2019