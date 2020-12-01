Lewis, Raymond D. EAST GREENBUSH Raymond D. Lewis, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, November 27, 2020, at his home. Born in Troy, Ray was a lifelong Rensselaer County resident living in Wynantskill, Troy, Pittstown, Hudson Falls and finally in East Greenbush. Ray retired from Canteen Vending in 1995 after 28 years of service. However, his work and service continued as he also worked part time for Golden Krust Bakery as a deliveryman for 18 years, working in maintenance for Northway Plaza and St. Mary's-St. Paul's Church, both in Hudson Falls, retiring in 2001 and 2012 respectively. Ray was a 1956 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy. Following his graduation, he went on to attend Mater Christi Seminary in Albany. After marrying his lifelong partner and best friend, Lynn, in 1960, Ray proudly served in the New York State Army National Guard for six years from 1962-1968. He was past grand knight, Council 296 of the Knights of Columbus in Hudson Falls, and served as an E.M.T. and fireman with the Pittstown Volunteer Emergency Squad. He was a member of Teamsters Local 996, a former parishioner of and St. George's in Pittstown and St. Mary's-St. Paul's in Hudson Falls, serving in both parishes as a faith formation instructor for 12 and 13 years respectively. He was currently a communicant of St. Henry's Church in Averill Park. Ray, also known affectionately as "Pink Panther" and "Papa Ray," and wife Lynn, enjoyed spending their free time with their grandchildren, camping at Minerva Lake and traveling, including many bus trips with best friend Shirley Turner, multiple visits to Florida, and their cruise to Nova Scotia. He was also an avid bowler and a constant joker. He was always the "family man," a devoted husband (and life-line for the last ten years to his wife Lynn, as she struggled with a debilitating illness), loving father and Papa, uncle, cousin, godfather, brother-in-law, teacher - and to all who knew him, friend. His mantra, always, was "We are Lewises - we do not quit!" - and he never did. Ray will always be remembered for being a strong man of faith as well, making God and church #1 in his life. Besides his wife Lynn who passed away in 2019, he was also predeceased by his daughter Diane Cottrell who died in 2017. He is survived by his children: David (Brenda) Lewis of Troy, Maria (Phillip) Mayhew of Schodack, Linda (Paul) DeDominicis of Menands and Christine Lewis of Stephentown; grandchildren: Stacy Anatriello, Keith Mayhew, Cassandra and Victoria DeDominicis, Daniel and Jacob Lewis, Laura Lewis, and Amber and Kyle Gauthier; great-grandchildren: Aurin, Eliza, Alexis, Liam and Holden; as well as three "adopted" granddaughters: Ashley, Kim and Marisa Mazzacco. Due to Diocesan regulations in regards to COVID-19, the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately in St. Henry's Church in Averill Park. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy will also be private. The family will be present to receive guests on Wednesday, December 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th St.), Lansingburgh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family please visit TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com
.