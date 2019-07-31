Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of St. Mary.
Interment
Following Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
East Greenbush, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Diaz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Diaz Sr.


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Diaz Sr. Obituary
Diaz, Raymond Sr. EAST GREENBUSH Raymond Diaz Sr., 82 of East Greenbush, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Ray was born on May 15, 1937, in Havana, Cuba, the son of the late Pedro and Violeta Diaz. He is survived by Angie, his beloved childhood sweetheart who he married in 1960; and their children, Ernie (Kathy) Amador, Marlyn (Tim) Davenport, Vivian (Rob) Donnelly, and Raymond (Sara) Diaz; as well as his brother and sister Felipe Diaz and Milly White. He was predeceased by two other siblings, Pete and Wally Diaz. Ray was the proud "Papa" to Nick, Ernesto, Damon, Katie, Kyle, Isabella, and Spencer, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ray served in the Army Corps of Engineers out of Fort Belvoir, Fairfax County, Va. He was a diesel mechanic for over 35 years having worked for McLean Trucking Co. for nearly 20 years, and then the Rensselaer City School District thereafter. He enjoyed helping others, volunteered in his community, and could fix just about anything, all for the modest cost of a cup of coffee or a Pepsi, but loved mostly to spend time with family and friends. Friends are invited to attend his calling hours from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Church of St. Mary. Interment will immediately follow in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in East Greenbush.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now