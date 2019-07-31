|
|
Diaz, Raymond Sr. EAST GREENBUSH Raymond Diaz Sr., 82 of East Greenbush, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Ray was born on May 15, 1937, in Havana, Cuba, the son of the late Pedro and Violeta Diaz. He is survived by Angie, his beloved childhood sweetheart who he married in 1960; and their children, Ernie (Kathy) Amador, Marlyn (Tim) Davenport, Vivian (Rob) Donnelly, and Raymond (Sara) Diaz; as well as his brother and sister Felipe Diaz and Milly White. He was predeceased by two other siblings, Pete and Wally Diaz. Ray was the proud "Papa" to Nick, Ernesto, Damon, Katie, Kyle, Isabella, and Spencer, and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ray served in the Army Corps of Engineers out of Fort Belvoir, Fairfax County, Va. He was a diesel mechanic for over 35 years having worked for McLean Trucking Co. for nearly 20 years, and then the Rensselaer City School District thereafter. He enjoyed helping others, volunteered in his community, and could fix just about anything, all for the modest cost of a cup of coffee or a Pepsi, but loved mostly to spend time with family and friends. Friends are invited to attend his calling hours from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Church of St. Mary. Interment will immediately follow in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in East Greenbush.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 31, 2019