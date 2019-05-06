Benenson, Raymond E. SCHENECTADY Raymond E. Benenson of Schenectady, died on Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2019 at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany. Services will be held at Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Ave.in Schenectady on Tuesday, May 7 at 2 p.m. with interment to follow in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Schenectady. Full obituary to appear in Tuesday's newspaper or you may view it on our website, levinememorialchapel.com on Monday afternoon.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 6, 2019