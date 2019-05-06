Raymond E. Benenson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond E. Benenson.
Service Information
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-438-1002
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Congregation Gates of Heaven
852 Ashmore Ave.
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Benenson, Raymond E. SCHENECTADY Raymond E. Benenson of Schenectady, died on Sunday afternoon, May 5, 2019 at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany. Services will be held at Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Ave.in Schenectady on Tuesday, May 7 at 2 p.m. with interment to follow in the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Schenectady. Full obituary to appear in Tuesday's newspaper or you may view it on our website, levinememorialchapel.com on Monday afternoon.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on May 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.