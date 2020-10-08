Cole, Raymond E. GUILDERLAND CENTER Raymond E. Cole, 75, passed away after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family on October 5, 2020. He was born in Albany to the late Donald and Gladys Cole. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Deborah P. Cole; his children, Nancy Cole (Christopher DeVoe) and Brad Cole; grandchildren, Sierra Rose Rathburn and Ronan Skout Mosley; three sisters, two brothers, and many other relatives and friends. Raymond was predeceased by his son Raymond E. Cole Jr. Mr. Cole enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962 and served his country faithfully as an aircraft mechanic, receiving an honorable discharge in 1963. He was a loyal employee of Distribution Unlimited, Inc. for 33 years. In keeping with Raymond's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Community Hospice of Albany. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com