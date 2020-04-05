|
Ennis, Raymond E. EAST GREENBUSH Raymond E. Ennis, 88 of East Greenbush, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Evergreen Commons. Raymond was born in Albany, the son of the late Charles and Lillian Dufur Ennis. Raymond was a true gentleman. Family and friends alike loved Ray. He possessed a warm and inviting smile, a gift of gab and a generous and determined spirit. His license plate proudly reflected that he was the seventh of nine children. Family was everything to him, and he went the extra mile for all of us. Never having children of his own, he doted on his 30 plus nieces and nephews along with their children and grandchildren. Much admired for his work ethic, he began working as a young teenager at the Peter's Dairy Farm in Castleton. He was a farmhand and then delivered milk to the local community. Oh, the stories! As a young adult, he began working at Southworth machinery as a welder and worked his way up becoming an award-winning salesman of Caterpillar heavy equipment. He spent much time on the road making sales calls and checking on deliveries. His CB handle was "Cool Cat." As things were never handed to him, he took great pride in his accomplishments, but not in a boastful way. What was most important to him, though, was that his clients weren't just clients. They truly became lifelong friends and part of his extended family, and they kept in touch over the years. After retirement he eagerly kept busy hand-crafting lighthouses and other nautically themed items given as gifts to family and friends and sold in shops here and at Cape Cod. He and his adored wife, Barbara, were married 55 years until her passing in 2010. They loved their home, the Yankees, traveling and their summer vacations spent at Sandwich Cape Cod. After her passing, he broadened his travels with vacations to Ireland, Las Vegas and Switzerland. Fiercely independent, he was able to drive and to manage and maintain his home and himself until just a month before his passing. His home was his castle, and it was meticulously kept inside and out. Ray was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Hoffman Ennis; siblings, Marvin, Margaret Wing, Charles, Earl, Janette Menneto, Ruth Peter, Sidney, and Lillian Adams; as well as several brothers and sisters-in-law. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Larry Dillon for being such a good buddy and helpmate to our uncle. Due to the coronavirus, the calling hours and funeral will be held for immediate family. Streaming will be on Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a funeral service held at 12 p.m. via Zoom. Burial will be in the Mountainview Cemetery, Castleton. Copy and paste the link to your browser: https://zoom.us/j/333596503 ?pwd=a2F4ZDN6bndhWnlOQ3dpOVhLZ0FJZz09 Meeting ID: 333 596 503 Password: 015079 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Raymond's name to a . Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020