Chiras, Raymond Edward WARRENSBURG Raymond Edward Chiras, age 83, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 22, 1935, in Millinocket, Maine, the son of the late Julius Chiras and Anne Bendoris Chiras. He was preceded in death by his brother Donald Chiras. Ray was the founder and owner of Deja Vu. Ray's stores were located in Colonie, Latham, downtown Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Menands, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts for 47 years where he was admired and loved. Ray was an avid scuba diver in his younger years. He enjoyed skiing, playing darts, sitting by the campfire, racquetball, riding his Suzuki Trials bike, and camping in all seasons. He loved music especially classic rock and oldies. His soul and entire body wasn't far behind. He was a hippie at heart. One of Ray's most cherished accomplishments was his cabin cruiser which he built himself and named after his daughter, "Cindy." He was very kind and giving, his sense of humor was unmatched and was always accompanied by a contagious laugh. Raymond is survived by his wife Linda Chiras of 47 years; daughters, Cindy Richter (Gary), Jessica Chiras (Keith McCartney), Jacqueline Chiras, and Lauren Chiras; son, Anthony Chiras (Kimberly); grandchildren, Kimberly Bendaris (Brian Hussey), Douglas Richter, Curtis Richter, Tamara Roberts (Eric), Raymond Richter, James Richter, Christopher Chiras, and Danielle Chiras; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Desiree, Danielle, Herimone, Katrina, and Jackson and many friends who will miss him dearly. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville, following the service. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the obituary, please visit our website at







