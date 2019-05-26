Van Hoesen, Raymond Eric GUNNISON, Colo. Raymond Eric Van Hoesen, 49 of Gunnison, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019, in his residence following a short illness. Born in Albany on March 26, 1970, Raymond was the son of Raymond M. Van Hoesen III of Rotterdam and the late Camile Van Hoesen of Albany. Raymond is survived by his companion Sandra Quinn of Gunnison; son Zaidynn (Marez) Van Hoesen of Grand Junction, Colo.; brothers, Kristopher Van Hoesen of Rotterdam, Jeffrey Van Hoesen of Rotterdam, and sister Jenna Van Hoesen of Austin, Texas. Raymond will be missed by a host of family members and friends in his hometown of Albany as well as the community of Gunnison. Memorial services will held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019