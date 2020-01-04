|
Bonneau, Raymond F. COHOES Raymond F. Bonneau, 77 of Cohoes, passed away at Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born in Cohoes, the son of the late Henry and Anita Gagnon Bonneau, and was educated in Cohoes and St. Peter's School, Troy. Ray worked for WTE Recycling in Albany for several years. He liked to fish, go bowling and play Bingo. He is survived by his brother Peter Bonneau of Cohoes; his sisters, Ida Renaud of Watervliet, Veronica (David) Mero, Rosemary Bonneau, Anna Bonneau, Deborah (Leroy) Albertson all of Cohoes and Margaret (T. Ridgeway) Trimble of Baltimore and the late Sandra Bonneau, Paul Bonneau and Pauline Pease. Also survived by an aunt, several nieces, nephews and cousins. The funeral will be on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Cohoes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020