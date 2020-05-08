Gallagher, Raymond F. WAUKESHA, Wis. Raymond F. Gallagher, 89, a Troy native passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Thomas and Helen Carroll Gallagher. He was baptized in Our Lady of Victory Church in Sycaway, he made his First Communion there and also his Confirmation. He remained a devout Catholic his entire life. He was a proud graduate of LaSalle Institute, class of 1948 and a 1952 graduate of Cornell University. He moved to Waukesha in 1968 and owned and operated Great Midwest Sales there until his retirement. Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He married the love of his life Ann Mahar Gallagher on January 21, 1956. She passed away in 1990. Ray will be deeply missed by his children, Kathy Bates (Randy), Mary Ann Whiting (Jeff), Dennis Gallagher and John Gallagher (Colleen). He was the brother of John P. Gallagher (Ella) and the late Thomas Gallagher (Mary Sheehan). He was the uncle of Thomas (Donna), Timothy (Phylisue) and John (Marilyn) Gallagher, Elizabeth Rausch (Robert), Thomas Gallagher (Tamar) and the late Christopher Gallagher. He was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren. Ray devoted much of his time, lovingly caring for his handicapped son Dennis. Funeral services were private on Tuesday, May 5, with burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Waukesha. To express you sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 8, 2020.