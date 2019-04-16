Linstruth, Raymond F. DELMAR Raymond F. Linstruth well known as "Officer Ray" passed away on April 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a longtime member of the Bethlehem Police Deptartment, Delmar Fire Department, and served in the United States Army. Oficer Ray loved serving his community and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his son Geoff Linstruth; grandson Benjamin Linstruth; daughter-in-law LouAnn Linstruth; brother Ronald Linstruth; nephew Ronald Linstruth Jr.; and niece Kimberly Linstruth. Friends may call at the funeral home on April 17, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2019