Aumand, Raymond Francis COLONIE Raymond Francis Aumand died peacefully of natural causes at his home in Colonie on February 6, 2020. Born on April 9, 1950, Ray was the son of the late Raymond and Marcella Aumand of Watervliet. Ray graduated from Watervliet High School. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany as a radar specialist, achieving the rank of E5. After his tour in Europe, Ray attended H.V.C.C. and was the salutatorian of the Siena class of 1978 graduating summa cum laude with a degree in political science. Ray taught himself all he needed to know to become a "jack of all trades" building and remodeling contractor and many Capital Region residences stand as testament to the work of "Mr. Finecraft." Ray was a pioneer in the art of shared parenting and standing in testament to his commitment are his three sons, Michael (Amy), David (Carrie) and Matthew (Judi) who in addition to his wife, Maureen, mourn. Ray also leaves behind his nine grandchildren, Jared, Justin, Eric, James, Christopher, Chase, Lydia, Emry and Eilyn; his brother, Jerry (Andrea); his sisters, Virginia (Jack), Grace (Dennis), Mary Gail (Edward) and Marian (Gary); his sister-in-law, Denise Borden (Richard); brothers-in-law, Frank (Pat) and Tom (Pam) Baillargeon; dear longtime friends, Thomas Dzamba and Nancy Koltko; nieces and nephews too numerous to name; his Butler cousins; as well as many friends of his sons who have looked to him over the years as a mentor. Ray had a brilliant mind which absorbed many aspects of life: philosophical, political, practical. He wrestled every minute of every day with the issues of the time and he challenged anyone who crossed his path to learn and think. In Ray's case, a name is telling: his French Canadian surname can be traced to "Homand dit Francoeur," a man of good heart. Raymond Aumand was a man of good and generous heart who embraced others with magnanimity and without judgment. His sons and their families celebrate the heritage of integrity and honesty which he has left them in the virtuous choices that marked all that he did. Ray crafted a life powered by mind and heart. His example will live on. An open house in celebration and memory of Ray's life is scheduled for Sunday, February 9, from 1-5 p.m. For details contact Michael at [email protected] In Ray's memory, donations may be made to Veterans for Peace in his name at veteransforpeace.org
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020