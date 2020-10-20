Stross, Raymond G. Jr. LOUDONVILLE We mourn the death and celebrate the 90 year life of Raymond G. Stross, who passed peacefully at Albany Medical Center on October 16, 2020, with his wife of 55 years at his side. Born on a Missouri farm to the late Raymond and Bessie Stross, he was the eldest of seven children; this led to financial independence at a young age, starting work at age 11 as a farmhand, earning $1 per day. Later, he worked at a newspaper, first as a carrier and then a typesetter. When work permitted, he was an avid baseball player. He remained a devout Cardinals fan to his death. Scouting was also a pursuit; it awakened in him a great love for outdoor adventures and a curiosity about nature. After graduating high school, Ray continued on to the University of Missouri (BS), University of Idaho (MS), and finally the University of Wisconsin, earning his Ph.D. in 1958. His research in limnology sparked his love of lakes and their conservation, which continued into retirement, culminating in the publication of a book titled, "Rescuing Ecology." After completing his PostDoc at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, he joined the faculty of the University of Maryland for seven years. It was during this time that he met and married the love of his life, Sheila Denon Stross. They started their family and moved to Loudonville. Ray was a professor at SUNY Albany, where he remained until retirement. He and his wife purchased 70 acres of farmland near Cooperstown, N.Y. and over the course of several decades planted 15,000 trees (with the help of his sometimes reluctant family). After the trees on the farm matured, he harvested the logs and built a log cabin. To pass on his concern for our earth to the younger generation, he instituted an annual Shaker Road Elementary ceremony where, with the assistance of daughter Melissa's second grade class, he would plant a young tree on school grounds. Ray loved to travel. In his bachelor days, his adventures included motorcycling from Missouri to Washington State on his way to Alaska for a job with the fisheries and wildlife department. Years later, family vacations were spent camping across the U.S., driving through Europe, even venturing into Canada and Mexico, and (as a college graduation present) walking across England with his daughter Melissa. At the age of 40 he learned to fly and purchased his own single engine plane. After retirement, he and his wife filled dozens of photo albums with memories from their trans-continental drives, including Monument Valley, bird sanctuaries along the west coast, and Ray's beloved giant redwoods. Ray is survived by his wife; daughters, Margaret E. (Anthony) Thomas and Melissa A. Stross; predeceased by son Adam Blair; loving grandfather of Elizabeth Rose and Evan Anthony Thomas. Brother of Genevieve (Earl) Kennedy, Ralph Stross, Loreda Brown. Predeceased by the late Clarence Stross (late Judy), David, and Arthur Stross (late Kay); brother-in-law of Carol Stross; Ray is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and adoring grandpups, Daisy and Kirby. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass Wednesday, October 21, at 5 p.m. in St. Pius X Church, Loudonville. Please enter the church only from the Main doorway; masks and social distancing are required; church ambassadors will be available to help with seating and questions; and please attempt to arrive before 4:45 p.m. A recording of the mass will be posted under "funeral recordings" one hour after the ceremony ends: https://www.stpiusxloudonville.org/funerals/
The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands on Thursday, October 22, at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Save the Redwood League or the American Heart Association
. For information, or to leave a message for the family please visit McveighFuneralHome.com