BURNSIDE Raymond J. In remembrance of our devoted Husband, Pop, Daddy, "Ray" - One year ago today April 17, 2018 - whose special style, quick wit, unique humor, and valiant strength impacted our family and his friends, colleagues, and students. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. There are times and places we'll fondly remember, And precious moments we will always recall... For in our lives, we love you more. Your Loving Family
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond J. Burnside.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 17, 2019