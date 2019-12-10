Hall, Raymond J. DELMAR Raymond J. Hall, 55 of Elsmere Avenue, died on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany after a long illness. Born in Albany, Raymond was the son of Gertrude Chatfield Hall of Caroga Lake and the late Donald J. Hall; and father of the late Raymond J. Hall Jr. Raymond was raised in East Greenbush and East Nassau and he attended Averill Park schools and LaSalle. He had worked for area fuel companies including H & L Fuels in Lebanon where he was a service technician. Raymond was a former communicant of St. Henrys Church in Averill Park and more recently St. Thomas the Apostle in Delmar. Survivors in addition to his mother include Alica Maloney of Ravena who he raised and called his daughter and her son Rayden who was his "grandson"; his sister Denise M. (Chester) Hall Ayers of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; his brother Donald J. (Rebecca Bogardus) Hall of Caroga Lake; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Wednesday, December 11, at 5 p.m. in St. Henrys Church, 39 Old Rte. 66, Averill Park where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the church on Wednesday from 3-5 p.m. prior to the service. An interment service will be held in the spring in the Hillside Cemetery, West Stephentown. If desired the family suggest donations in memory of Raymond J. Hall may be made to the New Lebanon Jr/Sr High School, Raymond Hall Jr. Scholarship Fund, 14665 State Rte. 22, New Lebanon, NY, 12125 Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 10, 2019