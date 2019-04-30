Ulsheimer, Raymond J. DELMAR Raymond J. Ulsheimer, 75, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Ray is survived by his loving wife Sandra Conley. Ray was born on July 1, 1943, to Albert Ulsheimer and Elizabeth Proses and grew up in the Long Island area. He attended St. John's University and served his country during the Vietnam War. He later retired from his life work at Quality Retail Systems in Schagticoke. Ray's greatest passion in life was spending time with his family. Known to his family as "Papa Ray," he enjoyed each day with a joyful and youthful heart. He and his wife were avid travelers. He loved camping, the ocean, also his trip to Alaska and Australia were among his favorites journeys. He especially enjoyed watching Syracuse and Alabama football. Ray is survived by his brother Donald (Jean) Ulsheimer; his beloved daughter Susan Ulsheimer-Seney; and stepchildren, Mirissa (Tim) Casey, Kristin (Aaron) Ryder, and Ryan Conley. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brandon and Carson Seney; Carter, Jack, and Easton Casey; Madelyn and Noah Ryder; and Pierce and Charlize Conley and many nieces and nephews; his first wife Mary (Mark) Pesko; and former son-in-law Michael Seney Jr. Ray was predeceased by his sister Eileen (Robert) Connolly. The family would like to thank everyone for their loving prayers and outpouring support. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. in the Clarksville Community Church, 1997 Delaware Tpke., Clarksville. A private family burial service will be held in the Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clarksville Community Church.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2019