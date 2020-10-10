Barry, Raymond James "RJ" Jr. FORT HUNTER Raymond James Barry Jr., "RJ," 29, passed away suddenly at home from complications from anaphylactic shock on October 7, 2020. Born on October 2, 1991, in Schenectady, he was the son of Raymond Sr. and Anna (Paszkowski) Barry. RJ graduated from Duanesburg in 2009 before going on to H.V.C.C. He was employed at the Target Distribution Center in Amsterdam. RJ's favorite thing to do was spend time with his beloved daughter Vivian. In addition to spending time with family and friends, he loved import cars, racing four wheelers, skateboarding, playing Call of Duty and online rocket league. He was predeceased by his twin sons, Dominic and Caleb Barry; and paternal grandfather Walter Paszkowski. RJ is survived by his daughter Vivian Amarah Barry (Natasha Barry Barker); parents, Anna and Raymond Sr.; sister Amanda (Nick) Scarcella; grandparents, Larry and Helen Barry and Janina Paszkowski; nephews, Jayden and Gavin Scarcella; niece Madison Scarcella; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 12, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Social distance practices will be in effect and masks are required in the building. Capacity is limited to current N.Y.S. regulations regarding gatherings. Please see NewComerAlbany.com
