1/1
Raymond James "RJ" Barry Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry, Raymond James "RJ" Jr. FORT HUNTER Raymond James Barry Jr., "RJ," 29, passed away suddenly at home from complications from anaphylactic shock on October 7, 2020. Born on October 2, 1991, in Schenectady, he was the son of Raymond Sr. and Anna (Paszkowski) Barry. RJ graduated from Duanesburg in 2009 before going on to H.V.C.C. He was employed at the Target Distribution Center in Amsterdam. RJ's favorite thing to do was spend time with his beloved daughter Vivian. In addition to spending time with family and friends, he loved import cars, racing four wheelers, skateboarding, playing Call of Duty and online rocket league. He was predeceased by his twin sons, Dominic and Caleb Barry; and paternal grandfather Walter Paszkowski. RJ is survived by his daughter Vivian Amarah Barry (Natasha Barry Barker); parents, Anna and Raymond Sr.; sister Amanda (Nick) Scarcella; grandparents, Larry and Helen Barry and Janina Paszkowski; nephews, Jayden and Gavin Scarcella; niece Madison Scarcella; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 12, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Social distance practices will be in effect and masks are required in the building. Capacity is limited to current N.Y.S. regulations regarding gatherings. Please see NewComerAlbany.com for more information.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved