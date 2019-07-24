Gould, Raymond John CAROLINA SHORES, N.C. Raymond John Gould, age 76 of Carolina Shores, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 13, 2019. He was born on April 6, 1943, in Albany to Rufus and Sophia Gould. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Richard, and Roger. Ray was an avid Yankees fan, loved to read a good book, and earned his black belt in Tai Kwon Do at the age of fifty-seven. He was a lifetime member of the Polish American Citizens Club. He was skilled in woodworking, but the true joy in life was his family. Surviving are his loving wife, Catherine; children, Theresa Carlson, Richard Gould, Michele (John) Brown, Patty (Bob) Paone and Katy (Eric) Severson; grandchildren, Kara, Logan, Jared and Caitlyn; and brother, Adam Gould. A celebration of life service will be held from 5-8 p.m. on July 25, at the Albany Elks Lodge, 25 South Allen St., Albany. Memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC, 28401-7335. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, N.C.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 24, 2019