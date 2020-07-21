Quintal, Raymond Joseph SCHENECTADY Raymond Joseph Quintal, 58 of Snowden Avenue, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his residence. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Raymond Joseph Quintal and Carol Ann DeWolf. He had resided in Troy, Rome and several years in Schenectady. He is survived by his sister, Jackie (Jim) Myott, Poestenkill. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Frank and Dorothy DeWolf. The family would like to thank The Snowden House and especially Rebecca for their care of Ray. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Wednesday, July 22, from 10-11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m.. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. To sign the guest book or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
.