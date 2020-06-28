LAMORA Raymond K. The family of Fire Chief Raymond K. LaMora would like to express our sincere thanks to all that were involved in the wonderful tribute to our Dad. The Cohoes Fire Department, The Cohoes Police Department, The Troy Fire Department, The Colonie Police Department, Marra's Funeral Home and any other neighboring municipalities/departments for their help. We would also like to thank Eddy Village Green for giving Mom the ability to wave Goodbye to Dad. We apologize for any municipality/department or individual who we have missed, your contribution was definitely important and greatly appreciated.





