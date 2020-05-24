LaMora, Raymond Kenney COHOES Chief Raymond Kenney LaMora, 92, a lifelong resident of the City of Cohoes, passed from this life on May 21, 2020. He was born on October 2, 1927, to George T. and Alice Kenney LaMora; and was the stepson of Leo F. Scott. He married the former Margaret P. Gillon on July 21, 1949, who survives him. They have three children, Margaret A. Pierre and husband Robert of Cohoes, Raymond Kenney LaMora Jr. and wife Susan of Elkins, W.Va. and Theresa "Terri" M. Elliott and husband Thomas of Malta. He is survived by four grandchildren, Michael R. and James Pierre of New York and Jennifer Morgan and Raymond Kenney LaMora III of West Virginia. Also survived by six great-grandchildren, Connor and Mia Pierre, Grant and Emma Morgan, Logan and Felicity LaMora; and his beloved grand-dogs, Oola (deceased), Posy, Frost and Wrigley Elliott. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Marlene Scott Boprey and Sheila Scott Navojosky and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, George and Robert LaMora; and sisters, Alice LaMora, Auriel LaMora Baker, Joan LaMora Perry and Sylvia Scott Donnelly. He was a member of the former St. Agnes Church and Holy Trinity Church of Cohoes. Chief LaMora served in the U.S. Navy from March 20, 1944, to June 18, 1946, as petty officer second class. Basic training was at Samson, N.Y. He had additional training as a cook and baker at naval air station in Pensacola, Fla. where he would trade baked goods for flights on different aircrafts. Other training in amphibious operations and gunnery training was at Little Creek, Va. During this time, he learned to send and receive Morse code. He continued this hobby well into his eighties. He served aboard LSM 112 Panama Canal to Pearl Harbor, served aboard LST 926 in the Western Pacific. He took part in securing and the occupation of the Ryuku Islands. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Navy Occupation Medal with Asia Clasp, New York Medal for Merit with two Silver Shields and the Honorable Discharge Lapel Pin. Following in the footsteps of his uncle, Raymond Kenney, he became a firefighter in 1952 and eventually chief of the Cohoes Fire Department from which he retired on April 18, 1991. While serving in the fire department, he was also tasked with installing, servicing and maintaining the fire alarm system and the traffic signals for the City of Cohoes. In this capacity he brought forth many automations and advancements. Chief LaMora was instrumental in the design and building of the Central Fire Station and the Pleasant Street Fire Station. During his tenure, his firefighting force numbered up to sixty two firefighters and he also updated and increased the number of fire apparatus. He was a very dedicated public servant answering calls day or night. At fire scenes Chief LaMora would be working right alongside his men. He also responded to river rescues, ambulance calls, cave-ins, water main breaks and any other emergencies in the city. Chief LaMora was always a very giving person and spent many years delivering Christmas presents and food to needy families on Christmas Eve. During his time with the fire department he received numerous community service awards. His greatest accolade was the dedication of the Raymond K. LaMora Island Fire Station in June 2009. This was a great honor to a man who loved his fire department and his city. The family would like to thank the Eddy Village Green at Cohoes for the great care given to their father. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private under the direction of the Marra Funeral Home. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Cheer for Children, c/o Cohoes Fire Department, 25 Central Ave., Cohoes, NY, 12047.