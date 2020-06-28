Raymond M. Tracey
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracey, Raymond M. LATHAM Raymond M. Tracey, 90, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born in Troy on February 22, 1930, he was the son of the late Dennis and Margaret McAvoy Tracey. Ray was raised in Troy and attended St. Michael's School and School 12 in Troy. He lived in California with his aunt for five years before moving home to Watervliet where he resided for many years before moving to Latham over 40 years ago. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was employed by Behr-Manning and later Norton Co. in Watervliet for 35 years before retiring. He then was employed as a bus driver for North Colonie School District and Kinnicut Bus Company. He was a communicant of the former St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet and St. Ambrose Church in Latham. Ray was a bowler in Green Island and Latham and was an avid N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants fan. He loved to work around his home. He especially cherished the time he spent with his family and his beloved grandchildren. He was the devoted husband of the late Jean M. LaCross Tracey who died in 2012; the best dad of Mary Ann (Terence) Howe of Latham, Raymond D. (Nitza) Tracey of Guilderland and Patricia A. (David) Fairbairn of Ocean Grove, N.J.; proud grandfather of Shanna E. (Kyle) Gregoire, Raymond J. Tracey, Ryan M. Howe, Erin E. (Sean) Graney and Tracey J. Howe; great-grandfather of Clare and Liam Gregoire; dear brother of Elizabeth "Betty" Tracey, James K. Tracey and the late Earl, Ann, Walter, William, John, Leo "Homer" and Joseph (late Fran) Tracey. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Friends may call prior to the service on Tuesday from 9:30-11 a.m. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive #100, Albany, NY 12205. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 28, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved