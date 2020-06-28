Tracey, Raymond M. LATHAM Raymond M. Tracey, 90, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born in Troy on February 22, 1930, he was the son of the late Dennis and Margaret McAvoy Tracey. Ray was raised in Troy and attended St. Michael's School and School 12 in Troy. He lived in California with his aunt for five years before moving home to Watervliet where he resided for many years before moving to Latham over 40 years ago. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was employed by Behr-Manning and later Norton Co. in Watervliet for 35 years before retiring. He then was employed as a bus driver for North Colonie School District and Kinnicut Bus Company. He was a communicant of the former St. Patrick's Church in Watervliet and St. Ambrose Church in Latham. Ray was a bowler in Green Island and Latham and was an avid N.Y. Yankees and N.Y. Giants fan. He loved to work around his home. He especially cherished the time he spent with his family and his beloved grandchildren. He was the devoted husband of the late Jean M. LaCross Tracey who died in 2012; the best dad of Mary Ann (Terence) Howe of Latham, Raymond D. (Nitza) Tracey of Guilderland and Patricia A. (David) Fairbairn of Ocean Grove, N.J.; proud grandfather of Shanna E. (Kyle) Gregoire, Raymond J. Tracey, Ryan M. Howe, Erin E. (Sean) Graney and Tracey J. Howe; great-grandfather of Clare and Liam Gregoire; dear brother of Elizabeth "Betty" Tracey, James K. Tracey and the late Earl, Ann, Walter, William, John, Leo "Homer" and Joseph (late Fran) Tracey. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. Friends may call prior to the service on Tuesday from 9:30-11 a.m. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive #100, Albany, NY 12205. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 28, 2020.