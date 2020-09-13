Mosley, Raymond Martin Sr. COXSACKIE Raymond Martin Mosley Sr., 85, passed away on September 6, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Ray was born on January 31, 1935, to the late Vera (Spence) and Martin Mosley. Ray graduated from Greenville High school, served in the United States Navy, and retired from CSX (formally Conrail). He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Coxsackie. Ray was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, and poppy. He is survived by his wife Maureen (Connolly) Mosley; children: Raymond Mosley Jr. (Nancy), and Sharon Parker (John); children he thought of as his own: Gary Rudolph Jr. (Lisa), Jennifer Rudolph (Murphy), and Jamie Van Ausdle (Brian); grandchildren: Rena, Martin Sr, David, Anthony, Maria, Connor, Jack, and Gregory, as well as six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law: Joyce Verdaasdonk and Brenda Bazyluk (Joseph), as well as several nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his first wife Elizabeth (Verdaasdonk) Mosley; and his two brothers, Donald and Clifford Mosley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be a private graveside ceremony with a memorial service in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the First United Methodist Church of Coxsackie.