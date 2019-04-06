MESSIER Raymond In memory of my our dear Brother-in-law who passed away April 6, 1989, 30 years ago today. So many things have happened, Since you were called away. So many things to share with you, Had you been left to stay. Every day sweet memories, of you that come our way. Rest in Peace, Raymond, with Carmella, Tony, Ma and Pa. All Our Love, Mary Ann and Richie
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 6, 2019