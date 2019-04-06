Raymond Messier

In Memoriam
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Messier.

MESSIER Raymond In memory of my our dear Brother-in-law who passed away April 6, 1989, 30 years ago today. So many things have happened, Since you were called away. So many things to share with you, Had you been left to stay. Every day sweet memories, of you that come our way. Rest in Peace, Raymond, with Carmella, Tony, Ma and Pa. All Our Love, Mary Ann and Richie
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.