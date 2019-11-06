|
Hassett, Raymond Paul LATHAM Raymond Paul Hassett, 79 of Latham, beloved husband of Marie E. Turner Hassett., entered into eternal life on Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home in Latham. Born in Troy on November 21, 1939, he was the son of the late Raymond and Alice (Hokirk) Hassett. He married the love of his life Marie on May 3, 1974, and the two have shared a beautiful marriage of 45 years. Ray served in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1962. Ray was a police sergeant with the Colonie Police Department for over 24 years until retiring in 1988. He was a member of the Colonie P.B.A. He was a former bowler at the Latham Bowl and the Bowlers Club in Latham. He enjoyed golf and loved vacationing in Hampton Beach. Survivors include his loving wife Marie E. Turner Hassett; his children, Lauren Moulton, John Brierley, Charles Brierley and Mary Ellen (the late Pat) Leo; his sister Joan Soucy; five cherished grandchildren; and a great-grandchild due later this week. He is also survived by two nieces. Ray was predeceased by his son Ronald Brierley. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, November 7, from 3 to 6 p.m at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Funeral services with full military honors will be held on Friday, November 8, at the convenience of the family in the Saratoga National Cemetery. Contributions to the Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 would be appreciated. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
