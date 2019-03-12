Gamache, Raymond R. COHOES Raymond R. Gamache, 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, to join his beautiful wife and best friend of almost 70 years, Leona (Szoztak) Gamache. Born in Cohoes, he was the son of the late Albert and Victoria Plante Gamache. Ray proudly volunteered to serve his country in World War II and was a veteran of the United States Army. He went on to a distinguished career at General Electric in Schenectady. Following his retirement, Ray and Leona would spend their winters in Hollywood, Fla. creating many good friends and cherished memories. He is survived by his sons, Raymond S. (Kathy) Gamache of Averill Park, Robert W. (Ellen) Gamache of Troy and Richard G. (Jessica) Gamache of Cohoes; grandsons, Dr. Geoffrey (Michele) Gamache and Joseph Gamache; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Olivia and Landon and his constant feline companion "Cat". Ray will be remembered by all for his warm heart and infectious grin. Inurnment with full military honors will be held in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to remember Ray in a special way may make memorial donations to Happy Cat Rescue PO box 352 Guilderland Center NY 12085 Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd 105 Vliet Blvd Cohoes NY fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary