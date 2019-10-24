Stammel, Raymond T. COLONIE Raymond T. Stammel, age 95, passed away surrounded by family at home on October 20, 2019. Raymond was born in Albany, the son of the late Benjamin and Mary Stammel. He was an Army veteran of World War II Battle of the Bulge and served as an honor guard to General Patton. He also served in the Coast Guard. He retired as a teamster from Local 294 and from R.P.I. Raymond enjoyed camping and yearly vacations to Myrtle Beach and Old Orchard Beach. He loved to be around his family. He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Margaret Stammel; his sons, Wayne (Angela) and Keith (Tracey); grandchildren, Jamy (Jackie), Christopher (Dipali), Lyndsey, Breanna, Zachary and Mary Stammel; great-grandchildren, Raegan Robinson, Parker Stammel and Ashton Stammel-Witherbee; a sister, Doris Tremblay; brother-in-law, James VanDeusen; sister-in-law, Audrey Branion; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service with full military honors on Monday, October 28, at 11 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd, Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Raymond's memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 24, 2019