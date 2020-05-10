Raymond Turnbull
Turnbull, Raymond ALBANY Raymond "The Barber" Turnbull, 81, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at The Albany Stratton VA Hospital. Raymond was the son of the late Peter Turnbull, Sr. and Lucy Turnbull. Ray was an avid stamp collector. He honorably served in the U.S. Army as a tank gunner. Ray was a barber for many years at the Westgate Barber Shop and enjoyed daily meals at the Gateway Diner. Ray liked listening to Luciano Pavarotti and playing Bingo. Ray is survived by his children, John (Dorothy) Turnbull, Paul Turnbull, Michelle (Alejandro) Muniz; his grandchildren, Ryan Turnbull, Nicholas Sceurman and Aaron Turnbull; his siblings, Frances A. Catalfamo and Joan Briggs. Ray was predeceased by siblings, Maurice "Bud," Charles, Peter, Jr., August "Gus," and David Turnbull. Services will be held privately by the family. Interment will be held in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Ray's memory to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or The Patriot Guard, PO Box 637, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com






Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.
