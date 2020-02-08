Valerio, Raymond TROY Raymond Michael Valerio, 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Troy Center. Raymond was born in Cohoes, the son of the late Erasmus and Carmella Carnibucci Valerio. He lived in the area all his life. He was a graduate of Philip Schuyler High School and attended SUNY Fredonia. He was employed for many years by the N.Y.S. Dept. of Motor Vehicles. Ray was a musician, playing trumpet, flugelhorn and cornet and a member of the Albany Musicians' Association AFM Local 14. Ray was an avid hunter, car aficionado and had a cheery persona and a wonderful sense of humor. Raymond is survived by his daughter Myrlin Valerio of Croton-on-Hudson; his sister Vincenza Davis (Douglas) of Albany; brother Franklin van Valkenburgh of Amsterdam; and grandchildren, Amelia Coccaro and Nicolas Coccaro. Raymond was predeceased by his brother, Gennaro Valerio; and nephew, David Valerio Stott. Funeral services will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Monday at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation at https://www.mhopus.org/ or at . To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020