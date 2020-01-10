Murphy, Rayquan GUILDERLAND Rayquan Murphy was born July 7, 1995, in Albany to Jovanda Traynham and Malik Murphy. He was called home to eternal rest on January 3, 2020. Known as Quan, he attended Albany Public Schools. Quan loved to play basketball, video games, and gamble. Quan had a special bond with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his grandmother Patricia Traynham; great-grandmother Bernice Traynham; and great-grandmother Ida Murphy. He leaves behind in his memory his mother Jovanda Traynham; father Malik Murphy; daughter Raniyah Murphy; sister Jolanda Murphy; his brothers, Malik and Maliem; a host of brothers and sisters; his grandmother Jackie Jackson (Gerald); four special uncles, Lamar Traynham, Hassan Parker (Shoniqua Parker), Dantea Traynham and Shiwon Parker (Kierra Parker). Funeral services will be on Friday, January 10, at 12 p.m. in The Lord's House of Deliverance Baptist Church, 298 St. Agnes Highway, Cohoes, N.Y. with Rev. Kimberly C. Hall officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Church. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park, Colonie. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 10, 2020