Graber, Rebecca "Becky" A. BROOKLYN Rebecca "Becky" A. Graber, age 37 of Brooklyn and Rotterdam, passed into the Lord's embrace on July 13, 2020. Becky was born on November 1, 1982, in Niskayuna to her parents, Joanne Krakat Graber and the late Gary H. Graber. After graduating from Mohonasen High School, Becky began on her path to becoming a nurse by attending Ellis Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her Associate of Applied Science in Nursing. She then went on to receive her bachelor's degree from SUNY Institute of Technology and her Master of Science in Nursing from Jacksonville University. She held positions with Visiting Nurses here in Schenectady as well as St. Peter's Hospital and Ellis Medicine as a nurse manager. After losing her father to cancer in 2016, Becky's compassion for the terminally ill and their families led her to a career in hospice care. Most recently Becky worked as manager of Hospice Business Development leading a team of registered nurses who worked for Metropolitan Jewish Health System Hospice in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. When Becky wasn't working, she loved spending time with her friends and family (especially her three nephews, Ethan, Ezra and Griffin who were the lights of her life). She often joked that she collected nephews. She also enjoyed traveling and adored her two cats, Link and Piper. Becky leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother, Joanne Krakat Graber (Edward Teller) of Rotterdam; sister Rachel Graber (Brian Coons) of Rotterdam; brother Nathan Graber (Caitlin Cleary) of Duanesburg; beloved nephews, Ethan, Ezra and Griffin Graber; and her fiance Dominic Donato of Averill Park in addition to many aunts, uncles and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 19, from 3-6 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Masks and social distancing will be required. A funeral mass will take place on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Madeleine Sophie Parish, 3500 Carman Rd., Guilderland. Becky will be laid to rest next to her father Gary in the Schenectady Memorial Park, Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Becky's name to Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To share condolences with her family, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com