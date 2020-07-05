1/1
Rebecca Ann Dunbar
Dunbar, Rebecca Ann TROY Rebecca Ann "Becky" Dunbar, 46, passed away unexpectedly July 3, 2020, of natural causes. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Martin and Sally Dunbar. Becky attended Troy schools and graduated from the Langan School in Albany. She was a valued member of the Arc of Rensselaer County community at Brunswick Center Services for 25 years. Becky loved shopping and outings including dining out with friends. She also enjoyed family get togethers, especially her Christmas Eve birthday parties. You always knew if Becky liked you by her hug and her kiss. Survivors, in addition to her parents, include her siblings, Amy Dunbar (Jude) Kaiser and Marty (Lottie) Dunbar; nephews, Ryan Kaiser and Martin J. M. Dunbar; nieces, Georgia and May Dunbar and Morgan Kaiser; aunts and uncles, Marianne (Jim) Walter, Diane Dunbar, Ann Marie Dunbar, Kathy (Jack) Murphy, Chris (Bob) Baker and Jane (Bob) Dawson; and many cherished cousins. Becky was predeceased by her grandparents, Charles and Ann Dunbar and Thomas and Lucia Ryan. The family is eternally grateful for the many treasured friendships that Becky enjoyed through the Arc of Rensselaer County. Due to Covid - 19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Saint Agnes' Cemetery, Menands. Donations in Becky's memory may be made to the Arc of Rensselaer County, 79 102nd Street, Troy, NY 12180.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 5, 2020.
