Baskerville, Rebecca HOOSICK FALLS Rebecca Baskerville, 79, passed away on March 26, 2020, at Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehab. She was born on May 1, 1941, the daughter of the late, William Henry and Bessie Earl Baskerville. Rebecca worked for many years at Albany Medical Center. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Lemo Young Sr.; and siblings, Nona Jean Baskerville, Keith Wayne Baskerville, and Earl William Baskerville. Rebecca is survived by her children, Toni Lee Young and Lemo Young Jr.; grandchildren, Alesha Young and Brandon Williams; sibling, Edward Bernard Baskerville; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Due to the current environment with COVID-19 no services will be held.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020