Almstead, Rebecca J. NEWTONVILLE Rebecca J. Almstead, 58, entered eternal life suddenly on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Born in Utica, she was the cherished daughter of Samuel P. Simbari and the late Nancy Palmisano Simbari. Rebecca graduated from Notre Dame High School in Utica and Siena College, class of 1982. She was a senior fiscal analyst for SUNY Construction Fund, employed for 29 years. Rebecca loved life and had so many interests. She enjoyed fashion, Pilates, traveling to the Caribbean, beaches, baking and cooking, her dear dog Fergus, the New York Yankees and Giants. Rebecca was close to her Catholic faith, and proud of her Italian heritage. She was a two-time cancer survivor and supported the American Cancer Society and participated in many of their events. She was the beloved wife and friend of Jeffrey J. Almstead; dear sister of David J. Simbari (Lynn Bradley); loved aunt of Stephanie Simbari, Stephen Simbari, Michael Levato (Mary Longbottom) and Quinn Levato; and loving cousin of Rosemary Dougherty (Duffy), Ann Wolanski (Thomas), Sean Dougherty (Jennifer), Jennifer Reittinger (Paul), Sara Sicilian (David), Leah Wolanski, and Michelle Snider (Casey). She is also survived by many dear, loving and fun friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rebecca's family on Thursday, June 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, June 14, at 9:15 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville at 10 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Memory Gardens Cemetery immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Rebecca in a special way may send a contribution to St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville, NY, 12211. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from June 12 to June 13, 2019