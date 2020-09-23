1/1
Rebecca Lynn Schifano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schifano, Rebecca Lynn GREEN ISLAND Rebecca Lynn Schifano, 26 of High Street, passed away peacefully at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with her family at her side on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Mark Schifano of Cohoes and Yvette Rivera of Troy. She was educated in schools in the Bronx and Troy. Rebecca and her fiance owned and operated Rubinski and Sons, a contracting firm in Green Island. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiance Joseph Rubinski Sr.; and her children, Michael Schifano, Isabella Riley, Leana Britt and Joseph Rubinski Jr. She was the sister of Jessica, Elijah, Sophia, Giarose, Nathan and Nicholas; and granddaughter of Loretta Schifano, Butch Theiss and Yvette Rodriguez. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Funeral services will be on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. prior to the service. In compliance with pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing observed. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved