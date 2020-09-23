Schifano, Rebecca Lynn GREEN ISLAND Rebecca Lynn Schifano, 26 of High Street, passed away peacefully at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with her family at her side on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in the Bronx, she was the daughter of Mark Schifano of Cohoes and Yvette Rivera of Troy. She was educated in schools in the Bronx and Troy. Rebecca and her fiance owned and operated Rubinski and Sons, a contracting firm in Green Island. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiance Joseph Rubinski Sr.; and her children, Michael Schifano, Isabella Riley, Leana Britt and Joseph Rubinski Jr. She was the sister of Jessica, Elijah, Sophia, Giarose, Nathan and Nicholas; and granddaughter of Loretta Schifano, Butch Theiss and Yvette Rodriguez. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Funeral services will be on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. prior to the service. In compliance with pandemic regulations, masks are required and social distancing observed. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com