Hupman, Reeves Darling Jr. TROY Reeves Darling Hupman Jr., "Huppy," "Pal," 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Whitehall, N.Y. he was the son of the late Reeves Darling Sr. and Theresa May Hupman. Reeves is reunited with wife of 60 years, Shirley Hupman. Reeves joined the New York Army National Guard at the age of 17. Huppy moved from Whitehall to Troy and started work full-time in the 210th Armor Division on New Scotland Ave in Albany. He worked for that division up until his retirement. Huppy loved going on long car rides and spending time with his family at picnics. Huppy is survived by his three daughters, Debra Diehl (David), Melissa Rinn (David) and Krista Werner (Leland). He was also "Grandpa Huppy" to Micah Diehl (Guylaine), Rebekah Diehl, Devon Rinn and Hanna Rinn. The family would like to thank the staff at The Grand at Guilderland, especially those in the A wing for their kindness and care for Huppy during the last year. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.operationadoptasoldier.com To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.