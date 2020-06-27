Regan J. Mann
Mann, Regan J. LATHAM Regan James Mann, 71, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Regan was the son of Ann Mann and the late Frederick Mann and brother of the late Christopher Mann. Regan enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, art and listening to music. He loved to make people laugh, he would take every opportunity to tell a joke. Regan is survived by his children, Ian (Katie) Mann, Caitlin Mann, Jill Mann and Megan (Brandon) Talar. He was the proud grandfather of Hailey and Lucas Place. He is also survived by his ex-wife Laura Hyler. Memorial calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 28, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, with a memorial celebration at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to WAMC Northeast Public Radio, 318 Central Ave., Floor 1, Albany, NY 12206. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
JUN
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
